Vigil held near Flint for teen swept away into Lake MI

FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — People came together Saturday to honor a 16-year-old who was swept off a pier near Holland this week.

A vigil for Eliza Trainer was held at a church in the Flint area.

Trainer, a high school student from Flint, is thought to have drowned after being swept into the water at Holland State Park Wednesday night.

Family and friends at the prayer vigil talked about Eliza’s unique spirit and the joy she brought to people’s lives.

Crews were back on the water Saturday, searching for Trainer.

Rough conditions have made the search for the teen difficult and too dangerous for divers to search underwater.