MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — As much of the Upper Peninsula is under a Blizzard Warning on Friday, strong winds have begun to pick up along the coast of Lake Superior.

Weather professionals and law enforcement are encouraging the public to avoid traveling when possible and practice safe driving if they do venture out on the roads.

Local 3 trekked out to Presque Isle on Friday afternoon to take a look at the conditions the storm brought on. Have a look at what we captured so that you don’t have to go yourself:

