LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pride flag placed on a sign in Lansing was set on fire early Tuesday morning, the latest in a series of apparent vandalism of similar flags.

Video sent to WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, shows a man dousing the flag with some sort of fluid before lighting it on fire. The flag immediately goes up in a bright flash of flame.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. Lansing firefighters responded.

Pride flags on East Michigan Avenue at the Eastside Neighborhood sign have been a point of contention for a couple of weeks. At least four flags have been placed on the sign and then removed by someone.

The Eastside Neighborhood Organization Board said it originally put up the flag because it wanted to honor Pride Month and homeowners who are part of the LGBTQ community.

“When the first one went missing — and I’m an optimist guy, I am always optimistic about everything — and when I saw it went missing, I said heck, maybe someone needed one,” organizer Ryan Kost told WLNS a few weeks ago.

The fire escalated the situation in a dramatic fashion. Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee said the destruction of the flag is unacceptable.

“The Lansing Police Department strives for every citizen to feel safe in the City of Lansing,” Sosebee said. “Our goal is to assure the City of Lansing is a safe place to live work and visit for everyone including the LGBTQ+ community. The Lansing Police Department will not tolerate any act of hate and intimidation and will seek the appropriate prosecution for any of these crimes.”