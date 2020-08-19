VIDEO: Plane flies under Mackinac Bridge; Info on pilot sought

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge in late June.

“This was extremely reckless behavior on the part of the pilot, and it imperiled the safety of everyone on the bridge that day,” said Det. Sgt. Gary Demers of the Michigan State Police.

“We hope that someone can come forward with information to help us make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Demers said.

A Coast Guard crew recorded the June 28 incident on video. Anyone with information can call state police at (906) 643-7582.

The bridge connects Michigan’s two peninsulas over the Straits of Mackinac.

