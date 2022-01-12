Victims of fatal Dowagiac car fire identified

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the two victims of the car fire that happened on Friday, Jan. 7 in Dowagiac.

The victims are 27-year-old Electra May Sutfin of Galien, Mich., and 28-year-old Chloe Clink of Dowagiac, according to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke.

It happened along M-51 between Pokagon and Peavine streets in Pokagon Township. Behnke said it appeared the vehicle was stuck in a driveway due to the heavy snowfall. Attempts to get the vehicle out were unsuccessful and it appears carbon monoxide flooded the car, knocking the two occupants’ unconscious. The engine then overheated and sparked the fire.

The victims were identified using dental records, authorities said.

Authorities continue to investigate.