HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit three West Michigan cities next week.

The vice president will stop in Portage, Holland, and Grand Rapids on December 4th to meet with faith and community leaders in the local area.

Later that evening Pence will attend a ‘Keep America Great Again’ event with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Holland.

More details on the vice president’s trip to Michigan have not yet been released.