Vice president talks economic reengagement in visit to MI

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence made his rounds in metro Detroit Thursday, speaking about jobs and the economy.

Pence stopped at two manufacturing facilities that he hailed for being not only open and running, but for contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by changing their model to support front-line workers.

But his main message was mostly about getting people back to work and reengaging the national economy.

“Very early on in the pandemic, the president gave us one priority: that was to save American lives. But after the people of Michigan and people all across this country made the sacrifices, engaged in social distancing, we wanted to give guidelines to states across the country to safely reopen,” Pence told News 8. “Because it really isn’t a choice between the health of the American people and the health of our economy; it’s a choice between health and health. There are real-world consequences to people through the shutdown that we’ve endured and it’s the reason why we are so grateful to see states across the country now, all 50 states, safely and responsibly reopening.”

The vice president departed Michigan Thursday afternoon on Air Force Two from Selfridge Air National Guard near Mount Clemens.