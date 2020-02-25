Vice President Mike Pence visiting Lansing, Troy

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan today, making stops in Lansing and metro Detroit.

Air Force Two landed in Lansing shortly before 11:15 a.m.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the Michigan Farm Bureau Lansing Legislative Seminar. The vice president will then head to a Keep America Great Event in Troy.

In the motorcade with the Vice President pic.twitter.com/93ksXcqHry — Rick Albin (@RickAlbinWoodTV) February 25, 2020

News 8 political reporter Rick Albin will be following Pence on his trip Michigan and will have updates at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pence was last in Michigan Dec. 18, when he attended a rally in Battle Creek with President Donald Trump and also stopped in Saginaw to meet with supporters.

Michigan is expected to be a battleground in November. President Donald Trump won here narrowly in 2016 — the first Republican presidential candidate to do so in decades — and hopes doing so again will help him clinch re-election. Democrats hope turning the state blue will clear their path to the White House.