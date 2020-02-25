Vice President Mike Pence visiting Lansing, Troy

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan today, making stops in Lansing and metro Detroit.

Air Force Two landed in Lansing shortly before 11:15 a.m.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the Michigan Farm Bureau Lansing Legislative Seminar. The vice president will then head to a Keep America Great Event in Troy.

News 8 political reporter Rick Albin will be following Pence on his trip Michigan and will have updates at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pence was last in Michigan Dec. 18, when he attended a rally in Battle Creek with President Donald Trump and also stopped in Saginaw to meet with supporters.

Michigan is expected to be a battleground in November. President Donald Trump won here narrowly in 2016 — the first Republican presidential candidate to do so in decades — and hopes doing so again will help him clinch re-election. Democrats hope turning the state blue will clear their path to the White House.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 