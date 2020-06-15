Vice President Mike Pence to visit Michigan this week

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Sterling Heights on Thursday, White House officials said.

They said the vice president will have lunch at Engine House, a restaurant owned by Detroit firefighter Capt. Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano.

After that, Pence’s office says he will tour Chardam Gear Company. He will then speak at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc. in the evening before returning to Washington.

White House officials will announce more details on the vice president’s visit to Michigan at a later time, they say.