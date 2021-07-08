Veterans start nonprofit to help others gain access to benefits

HOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A veteran in Michigan, along with his wife, has started a nonprofit to help people like them.

Leaders with VETLIFE say when they came back from the war in Iraq, they weren’t being taken care of well enough by the state.

According to VETLIFE, Michigan is home to 600,000 veterans, but less than 12% were connected to a federal benefit in 2019. The organization is hosting Vet Fest next month hoping to bridge this gap.

It’ll take place Aug. 7 at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds and is open to all active duty, retired or military veterans nationwide. It’s free to attend, but you must register in advance.

Co-founders Joshua and Cortnie Parish say they just want to make things for military families a little bit easier.

“I think in the civilian world there is a misconception that the government does such a great job at taking care of their veterans. At the end of the day, I don’t want to disparage anybody but I think we need to start having a deeper conversation about how we take care of our veterans,” said Joshua Parish.

More information about VETLIFE can be found online.