Veterans Day events in W. MI amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to cancel or alter Veterans Day parades in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, some organizations are still holding events Wednesday.

Here are a few of the events being held in West Michigan Wednesday:

GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY

Grand Valley State University is celebrating Veterans Day with a new initiative. President Philomena Mantella will make an announcement Wednesday morning about what the university is calling a “major initiative” to support veterans in Michigan. The announcement will happen during the annual Veterans Day breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

DEGAGE MINISTRIES

Degage Ministries will hold its annual Veterans Day lunch, but it will be split into two different luncheons — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event, located at Degage’s dining room at 144 Division Avenue S., is being split to make it easier for people to social distance. Each veteran will receive a meal, dessert and an honorary pin.

WEST OTTAWA HIGH SCHOOL PARADE

West Ottawa High School is also making some changes to its Veterans Day activities. Instead of an assembly, they are doing a parade to honor veterans. Around 70 local veterans will be a part of it as well as elementary and middle school students. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on the high school’s campus then end at the middle school.

HOLLAND HIGH SCHOOL ASSEMBLY

At 11 a.m., Holland High School is taking its annual assembly online. During the virtual ceremony, the school will continue its traditional Roll Call of Honor to recognize each fallen soldier from Holland High School.