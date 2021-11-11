Veteran from SW Michigan named CMO of Hazelden Betty Ford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A U.S. Navy veteran who grew up in Southwest Michigan has been named the first female chief medical officer at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Dr. Alta DeRoo says she feels a strong connection to the work of the drug and alcohol treatment addiction program both because she is from West Michigan, where President Gerald R. Ford grew up, and because of how she has seen others in the military struggle with drug and alcohol abuse amid post-traumatic stress disorder.

She said her military career makes her a service-oriented physician. She added that Betty Ford’s legacy of compassion and love is key in carrying out the organization’s mission.