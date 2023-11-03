ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed when a vehicle hit a tree in Ontwa Township Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Ontwa Township – Edwardsburg Police Department were sent to Redfield Street west of Adamsville Road for a crash.

Witnesses told responding officers that an eastbound vehicle, driven by 79-year-old Robert Lockmondy of Union, had crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a tree.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he died, the police department said.

Officers believe that Lockmondy had a medical issue before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontwa Township – Edwardsburg Police Department at 269.663.8444.

The crash remains under investigation.