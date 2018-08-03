Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled; may contain actual milk

FDA Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk is under a recall because it may contain milk. (Photo courtesy: FDA)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Some Almond Breeze almond milk cartons are being recalled because they may contain actual milk.

HP HOOD LLC is voluntarily recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze that have a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018.

The recalled containers were shipped to stores in 28 states, including Michigan.

As of Friday, there has been one report of a someone having an allergic reaction. That incident did not require medical treatment.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled almond milk can return the cartons to the store for a refund or exchange. Refunds can also be requested at bluediamond.com or by calling 1.800.400.1522.