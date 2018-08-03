Michigan

Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled; may contain actual milk

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 03:34 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 03:34 PM EDT

UNDATED (WOOD) — Some Almond Breeze almond milk cartons are being recalled because they may contain actual milk.

HP HOOD LLC is voluntarily recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze that have a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018.

The recalled containers were shipped to stores in 28 states, including Michigan.

As of Friday, there has been one report of a someone having an allergic reaction. That incident did not require medical treatment.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled almond milk can return the cartons to the store for a refund or exchange. Refunds can also be requested at bluediamond.com or by calling 1.800.400.1522.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven