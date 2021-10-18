Utility worker electrocuted after contact with live cable

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A utility worker has died after being electrocuted near Brighton in Livingston County.

WLNS-TV reports that Michigan State Police said the 41-year-old DTE Energy employee from South Lyon was working on live wires in the ground about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detroit-based DTE Energy said in a release that the field employee was working to restore power to the utility’s customers in Brighton “when he came into contact with an energized cable and sustained fatal injuries.”

The employee’s name and further details about the incident were not immediately released. Brighton is about 44 miles northwest of Detroit.