US Rep. Fred Upton seeks reelection in November

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., announced Monday that he will be running for reelection in November.

Upton will run in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District which includes Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties and most of Allegan County.

Upton released a statement Monday evening:

“There is unfinished business we have to complete — Cures 2.0, fighting the opioid epidemic, immigration reform, and protecting the Great Lakes, among others … Someone with a different opinion can still share your goals and help you meet them. We will continue to be at the table talking with people — not at them.”

