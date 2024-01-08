GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has another millionaire. The Michigan Lottery says a woman from the Upper Peninsula recently won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket.

The 30-year-old woman chose to remain anonymous. She purchased a $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier ticket at North Bluff Grocery in Gladstone.

“I don’t buy instant tickets often, but I play the Daily Spin to Win game every day in hopes of winning the monthly $5,000 giveaway,” the lucky winner told the Michigan Lottery. “I won a $20 coupon playing Daily Spin to Win, so I took it to the store and asked the clerk which ticket I should buy.”

She scratched the ticket at home and couldn’t believe she had won the top prize.

“(I) had a hard time believing it was real when I saw I won $2 million. I called my dad, and he told me to take it to the retailer to double check it. When the retailer confirmed it was a winning ticket, I called my dad screaming as soon as I got in my car,” she said.

The big winner recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, choosing the one-time lump sum of approximately $1.3 million instead of the annuity payments that add up to the full amount.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to cover her bills and invest for the future.

It is the first jackpot winner for the $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier game, which was introduced last month. There are still more jackpots to claim, and more than $84 million in total prizes.