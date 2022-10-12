GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five days after first sparking a fire at a sawmill in the Upper Peninsula is finally contained and under control.

A fire started around midnight Friday morning at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee, a city that borders Wisconsin on Green Bay. The fire started in a warehouse that contained wood pulp and toilet paper.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been no injuries or deaths connected to the sawmill fire.

After burning for five days, a spokesperson with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the fire, while still actively burning, is finally under control and considered contained.

Fire crews from multiple departments have worked to quell the fire. A report from WOOD TV8’s NBC affiliate in the Upper Peninsula says crews used two types of firefighting foam to choke out the flames and cool the materials. Neither type of foam contains PFAS. However, the EPA is working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to test nearby surface water to measure for any chemical run-off.

According to a statement from the City of Marinette, which sits directly across the Menominee River in Wisconsin, EPA is also monitoring the air for pollutants. While there have been many complaints about the smoke carrying through communities, testing has not found any chemical compounds above healthy thresholds.

Resolute Forest Products says on its website that it sells products in more than 60 countries, ranging from wood pulp and napkins to paper towels and newsprint. The company has yet to release a statement on the fire or its potential impact on its workforce.