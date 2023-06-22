An undated courtesy photo of Seann Pietela. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Upper Peninsula teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack an East Lansing synagogue is expected to appear in federal court Thursday.

Seann Pietela, 19, of Pickford, was arrested by the FBI on Friday, June 19, and charged with “transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Investigators accused Pietela of communicating with others on Instagram about neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism and the intent to mimic past mass shooters.

When his home was searched, investigators said they found ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, several knives, a Nazi flag, gas masks and tactical vests. On his phone, the U.S. attorney’s office said investigators found the name of a synagogue in East Lansing, a date and a list of equipment in his notes app.