UP Regional Blood Center: It’s safe to donate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Upper Peninsula is currently in “severely critical” need of all blood types, according to the U.P. Regional Blood Center.

Some people are questioning if it is safe to donate blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rachel Heath, the coordinator of blood collections at U.P. Regional Blood Center, assured that it is.

“It’s all healthy people coming in here, and we definitely need healthy people to come to donate blood. This is the time that we are going to need it. We don’t know what’s going to happen, we need our blood supply to be at a maximum and safe,” said Heath.

Before giving blood, Heath stated that the center provides a health screening. This includes a 51-question questionnaire that asks about how donors feel, what medications they’re taking and what their travel history is. A mini-physical is also done that checks a potential donor’s hemoglobin, blood pressure, temperature and pulse.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is doing its best not to cancel blood drives. The center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, Sault Ste. Marie and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals. Anyone who donates with the center in the next few weeks will have their names entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card.