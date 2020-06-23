UP libraries see more people checking out books about race

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With conversations about race happening across the country, many people have been turning to books as a resource.

“The main focus of developing a library collection is to make sure you have a diverse enough collection to make sure meet the needs of your community,” said Andrea Ingmire the director of Peter White Public Library in Marquette.

The Peter White Public Library said many of its books on the topic checked out and some are reserved for many weeks.

“We strive to build and make available diverse collections on everything from religion to philosophy to cultural traditions, and that not only includes books in the physical books in our library but also DVDs and also our e-resources, some materials available on Libby (ebook source) and Kanopy (streaming source) and so we want to make sure that people have access to these resources in as many ways as possible,” Samantha Ashby, the adult services department head, said.

Libby, the library’s e-book and audio source, is currently making four books available with no limits.

“‘The New Jim Crow,’ ‘Me and White Supremacy,’ ‘The Hate U Give’ and ‘So You Want to Talk About Race,'” Ashby listed.

In Copper County, the Portage Lake District Library in Houghton has developed some featured collections in their digital catalogs of eBooks and audiobooks related to race.

“We are seeing an increased interest in those sort of titles from our patrons,” library director Dillon Geshel said. “For example, two of the five most circulated titles our online catalog have been books that deal with race and inequality in the last 30 days. I did run a report this morning to the top 10 books that have circulated since we started allowing patrons to check out materials again and one of those titles is a really popular title that deals with race relations right now, ‘Between the World and Me.'”

The Marquette library also has a list on its website of related resources for adults and children.

It says it sees trends like this often.

“Whenever there is something going on in our country or something going on locally, our collection responds,” Ingmire said. “And part of that response is people put a lot of holds on materials. Generally it’s kind of a targeted selection that people are suddenly very interested in.”