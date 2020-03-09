University of Michigan replaces law firm in abuse inquiry

This undated file photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is replacing the law firm pegged to lead the investigation into allegations that a deceased team doctor molested hundreds of people.

The change came after the university learned that some of the firm’s attorneys represented high-profile clients accused of sexual misconduct.

The school said it would find another firm to continue investigating claims against Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

The university says the association with Steptoe & Johnson “could discourage survivors hurt by Dr. Anderson from coming forward.” The firm’s lawyers have represented Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who killed himself last year while awaiting on charges of sexually abusing girls.

Information from: The Detroit News