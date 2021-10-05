University of Michigan president to resign in summer 2023

UNDATED (WOOD) — The president of the University of Michigan says he will step down one year earlier than previously expected.

Mark Schlissel announced in a Tuesday letter to the campus community that he would resign effective June 2023. His current appointment with the university runs into 2024.

“After discussion with the Board of Regents, I decided that this timing is appropriate,” the letter reads in part. “The new horizon gives the Board time to consult with our community, think about the future and thoroughly plan and conduct a search for my successor, while allowing us to continue momentum on important and time-critical efforts that are underway.”

His successor, he noted, would likely take on a new fundraising campaign. While he did not mention the slew of sexual abuse allegations against former university doctor Robert Anderson, he did say the university is “working on our campus culture and climate to help us live up to our highest ideals.” He said tackling issues like that would “require commitment and leadership that extends into the next decade and beyond.

Schlissel said he would talk more about what he hoped to accomplish before leaving at his annual President’s University Leadership Address on Thursday.