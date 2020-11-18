University of Michigan paying $9.25M to abuse victims

FILE – In this May, 4, 2019, file photo, University of Michigan Provost Martin Philbert speaks during commencement exercises in Ann Arbor, Mich. The University of Michigan has removed Philbert from his job as chief academic officer over sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against him. He has been on paid leave since January when several allegations were made. He lost his job as provost on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, but will remain on the payroll as a faculty member with tenure protection while the investigation continues. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan says it will pay $9.25 million to eight women who reported emotional or sexual abuse by a man who became the school’s chief academic officer.

Martin Philbert spent 25 years at the university, rising from toxicology professor to dean of the School of Public Health. Philbert was named provost in 2017, a job that paid $570,000 a year.

An investigation found that Philbert committed sexual misconduct during his long career, harassing graduate students and staff, and regularly having trysts in campus offices. Philbert hasn’t talked publicly about the allegations.