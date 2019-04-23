Michigan

University of Michigan offers training after shooter scare

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan will offer active shooter response training this fall following a recent scare that triggered an alert of a possible gunman on campus.

WDIV-TV reports that the university's Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton has launched a training program called Capable Guardian that will focus on how to help others during an active shooter emergency.

Overton says the training will be offered to students, faculty and staff, starting this fall.

Overton's announcement comes a month after the Ann Arbor school issued an active shooter alert prompted by sounds of popping balloons near a vigil for victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks.

A sorority later apologized for the balloon popping. They say it was part of a team-building event.

