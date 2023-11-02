GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors at The Big House on Saturday will see a new weapons detection system in Ann Arbor.

The University of Michigan has installed a new walk-through security system at Michigan Stadium. It will make its debut on Saturday night when the Wolverines host Purdue.

Eddie Washington, the executive director of the university’s Division of Public Safety and Security, says he believes fans will appreciate the new system.

“Increasingly, our fans and our university community embrace safety as a top priority,” Washington said in a news release. “The system and our work to more broadly leverage it on campus builds on our commitment to ongoing security enhancements to prevent harm and ensure the well-being of students, faculty, staff, patients and guests.”

The security team has been conducting “rehearsals” at some entrances in the Wolverines’ previous home games this year.

Weapons detection systems are also being installed at Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena and could be added to more facilities in years to come.

Gates to Michigan Stadium open two hours before the start of any game. Saturday’s game against Purdue is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on WOOD TV8.