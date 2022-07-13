ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan will name Santa Ono as its new president.

Ono is president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia.

He has led the Canadian school since 2016. Before that, Ono served as president of the University of Cincinnati and senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University.

Two sources who have knowledge of the appointment told The Associated Press about it on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the formal announcement.

The 59-year-old Ono takes over from Mary Sue Coleman, the school’s interim president.

Former Michigan President Mark Schlissel was removed this year after emails were discovered detailing an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between him and a subordinate.