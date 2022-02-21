United Way working to ‘bring the basics’ with donation drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heart of West Michigan United Way is putting out a call for help to get everyday personal care items to those who need them.

Things like toothpaste, soap and laundry detergent are expensive. For those who struggle to afford everyday essentials, it can be a real burden, and assistance programs like SNAP don’t cover these necessities. That’s where the “Bring the Basics” collection drive comes in.

From March 1 to March 15, you can donate items to any Macatawa Bank. You can also use the United Way shopping list, found at roonga.com, to buy items online and have them sent directly to the organization.

The United Way is hoping to collect 12,000 items during the donation drive.

For a conversation with Brooke Galloway with Heart of West Michigan United Way about the drive, watch the video in the player above.