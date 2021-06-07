MSP: Murder suspect thought to be in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they think a man accused of murder is in Mt. Pleasant, and they’re telling people to call 911 if they see him.

Isaiah “Zeke” Gary Gardenhire, 40, is described as 6-foot-1 and about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Early Monday afternoon, MSP advised Mt. Pleasant residents to lock their doors since Gardenhire is believed to be around.

Gardenhire is believed to be in the city of Mt Pleasant. Residents should lock doors and call 911 if you see him. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) June 7, 2021

Authorities have been looking for Gardenhire since yesterday, saying he killed someone around 3:15 a.m. at a home on South Isabella Road in Union Township near Mt. Pleasant.

MSP has released little information about the homicide, but The Morning Sun in Mt. Pleasant reports that Gardenhire is accused of stabbing three people and killing one of them— a child. The child who died is also believed to have been the victim of a sexual assault before the stabbing, the newspaper says.

The age of that child is not yet known and MSP has not released a name.

Court records show Gardenhire is currently facing charges for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 out of Mason County. The crime is alleged to have happened in 2015. Gardenhire was supposed to be back in court in that case Wednesday.

State corrections records show he previously served prison time for home invasion and a weapons charge, and that he pleaded no contest in 2000 to attempting to assault a jail employee or escape jail and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.