Under plea deal, militia member will aid in kidnapping plot case

UNDATED (WOOD) — A militia member from southeastern Michigan has agreed to a plea deal that will require him to help investigators looking into an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty in an Oakland County courtroom Tuesday to felony converting a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic weapon and possessing a muffler or silencer device.

Those charges are not connected to the conspiracy to kidnap the governor, but authorities say Wyckoff belonged to the Wolverine Watchmen, the militia group whose members formed the plot. Investigators raided his home while investigating the group.

As part of his plea agreement, Wyckoff has said he’ll work with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office as it prosecutes eight men in connection to the kidnapping plot.

Also as part of the deal, if the court agrees, Wyckoff will be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which means that if he serves probation without trouble, his conviction will be expunged from his record.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 29.