GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After the president of University of Michigan Health-West resigned, the health care system says its current chief medical officer will step into the role.

Dr. Ronald Grifka will be the next president, UM Health-West announced Wednesday. Since 2019, Grifka has been the health system’s chief medical officer.

Dr. Peter Hahn resigned from the presidency last week, looking to pursue other opportunities, according to a Wednesday release. Hahn became president and CEO of UM Health-West, which was known at the time as Metro Health, in 2018.

“We are thrilled to have Ron step into the role of president,” U-M Health President of Regional Operations Margaret Dimond said in a statement. “Ron was one of the first people to drive the integration between U-M Health and West, establishing a pediatric cardiology clinic in west Michigan, where he still sees patients today.”

Grifka’s first day as president will be Sept. 9.