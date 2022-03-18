GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Friday, movie theaters across the country will be playing a 2014 Ukrainian movie to raise funds for relief efforts in Ukraine.

The film, called “The Guide,” will be showing at over 600 cinemas in almost every state, including at Celebration Cinemas here in West Michigan. It will even be shown in Canada and the Netherlands.

Directed by Oles Sanin, who is currently locked down in Kyiv, Ukraine, “The Guide” documents the “Terror Famine” of the 1930s. That’s when the Soviet Union used tactics to effectively wage a starvation genocide against Ukrainians. The plot centers around a 10-year-old named Peter who suffers great loss and a blind priest who tries to help the boy grow and survive.

Anton Greene, the actor who played Peter, is now 19 and studying political science at the University of Michigan. He says when it premiered, the film brought American attention to the conflicts in Ukraine.

“When it first came out, it came out right during the Euromaidan Revolution in 2014. So that was a big historical moment in Ukraine, and this movie matched that.” Greene said. “Even right now, it’s kind of describing the same Russian aggression. It’s the same thing that was going on in the 1930’s, the same thing that’s going on right now.”

Though he was born and raised in Ann Arbor, Greene says he is “five-eighths” Ukrainian, as his mother’s side is fully Ukrainian and his paternal grandfather came from Ukraine. He visits the country every summer and speaks the language fluently. Greene hopes that resurfacing the movie sheds light on the history of his people.

“It’s always important to know the history behind what’s going on. This Russian aggression, it’s not just something that started a few months ago, or something that started in 2014, it’s something that’s been going on for an incredibly long time, I mean, it’s what my family has been dealing with for its entire history,” said Greene.

All proceeds from the film will go toward a special Ukraine Relief Fund managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc. Funds will then be forwarded to select nonprofit organizations like the International Red Cross, the International Organization for Migration and others that are already actively providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians in nearby countries.

“The Guide” was chosen as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards. It won best actor and cinematography awards at the Odessa International Film Festival. It was also nominated for the grand prize at the Odessa and Warsaw International Film Festivals.

Greene’s hope for the movie, resurfacing eight years after release, is that people not only learn something about Ukrainian history, but see the humanity in the situation.

“I just want them to have some sort of sympathy, some emotion for the Ukrainians. I want them to realize that what we’ve been going through has been just so hard for everyone for centuries now,” Greene said.

To find local showtimes for “The Guide,” visit the Celebration Cinema website.