U.P. roadside parks set to close for season

Michigan

by: WJMN staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation in the Upper Peninsula will close for the season on Oct. 26.

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close annually in late October and reopen in late April.

In addition, the southbound I-75 rest area just north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Dec. 1. This rest area is closed for the winter due to reduced use and safety concerns.

For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.

