GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snow, but a mid-October flurry carrying a lot of snow has already hit hard.

Areas across the peninsula were hit with several inches Monday. Many places saw up to a foot of snow. Ironwood was one of those cities.

Mayor Kim Corcoran says when you live in the U.P. you learn to be ready for anything mother nature throws at you. Ironwood received 17 inches of snow in 12 hours, she says. Branches from the trees, which still have leaves on them, are snapping and falling from the weight of the snow. Corocran says people are picking up fallen branches and the trucks are prepped and ready to go.

The plowing will not last long, as the pendulum is expected to swing in the other direction this weekend. Temperatures in the Upper Peninsula are expected to reach into the 60s and possibly in the 70s in some places.

Watch News 8’s full interview with Corcoran in the video player above.