U of M and FBI identify source of online threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The University of Michigan Police Department says it worked with the FBI to identify a person who made a threat against the university on social media.

In a post on the University’s website Saturday, U of M police said that FBI agents identified and interviewed someone who lives out of state who is believed to be responsible for a message posted on a Russian-operated website.

“Based on the investigation, there is nothing to indicate imminent harm to our community,” U of M police said in the post.

Police say the message — which has since been removed — “indicated an intent to carry out an active shooter incident” that targeted women on campus on Monday, Oct. 4.

There is no word on if any arrests have been made in connection to the incident.