U-Michigan won’t drop GOP donor’s name over ‘witches’ remark

by: ED WHITE Associated Press

A photo of Ron Weiser. (Courtesy of the University of Michigan)

DETROIT (AP) — The University of Michigan will keep the name of a prominent Michigan Republican on a campus building, despite his description of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other Democrats as “witches.”

President Mark Schlissel wrote in a letter Thursday to people who want Weiser Hall renamed that Ron Weiser’s remarks were “misogynistic and violent,” but that he “has done much good” and that the naming of a building was part of a donation agreement.

During a March meeting with Republican activists, Weiser called Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “witches” and said the GOP would prepare for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election.

He later said his remarks were “poorly chosen.”

