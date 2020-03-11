U-Michigan strips provost of role amid sex misconduct probe

FILE – In this May, 4, 2019, file photo, University of Michigan Provost Martin Philbert speaks during commencement exercises in Ann Arbor, Mich. The University of Michigan has removed Philbert from his job as chief academic officer over sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against him. He has been on paid leave since January when several allegations were made. He lost his job as provost on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, but will remain on the payroll as a faculty member with tenure protection while the investigation continues. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan on Wednesday removed a faculty member from his job as chief academic officer over sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against him.

Martin Philbert has been on paid leave since January, when several allegations were made. Although he’s lost his job as provost, he will remain on the payroll as a faculty member with tenure protection while the investigation continues.

The university said Philbert was notified in a letter from President Mark Schlissel that he was losing his provost role. The investigation will determine if the school ultimately attempts to remove Philbert as a faculty member.

“As the investigation continues, we encourage anyone with information to come forward and we encourage anyone affected by this issue to use the confidential counseling resources we have set up,” Schlissel said.

An email seeking comment was sent to Philbert.

The university has said the allegations against Philbert don’t involve students.

He joined the university in 1995 as a toxicology professor and eventually became dean of the School of Public Health. Philbert was appointed provost in 2017 and was paid $570,000 a year.

Separately, the university is investigating claims that a campus doctor molested male athletes for decades. Dr. Robert E. Anderson died in 2008.