U-Michigan names building for former campus leader

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has named an academic building after a former school president, the first time that a woman has been given the honor.

The Life Sciences Institute will be known as Mary Sue Coleman Hall. Coleman was president for 12 years until 2014 and the first woman to lead the university. Coleman says she’s “deeply honored.”

The current president, Mark Schlissel, says the university has some of the best academic programs in the world thanks to Coleman’s leadership.