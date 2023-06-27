GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday approved two new programs to support small businesses across the state.

The Michigan Innovate Capital Fund Program in Michigan will help fund tech startup companies. The program will be created using $23 million from the Jobs for Michigan investment fund, according to a MEDC memo.

Nonprofits that invest in startup technology companies can apply for grants of up to $5 million. They must show they will be investing during the early stages of startups that are seeking $250,000 or less.

The MEDC will also create Small Business Support Hubs using $75 million from the Small Business SmartZones and Business Accelerators initiative. State lawmakers approved that initiative in February of 2023 using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The hubs will “bring new and more comprehensive resources to small businesses across the state by providing funding to entrepreneurial hubs for operations, programming, and direct support to small businesses,” a MEDC memo says.

The program was designed following 13 virtual feedback meetings with state business stakeholders.