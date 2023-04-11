WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WJMN) — Three ships were lost to the waters of Lake Superior more than 100 years ago, claiming the lives of more than two dozen people.

Now, two of those three vessels have been found, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society made the announcement on Tuesday, along with Marine Sonic Technology.

According to the GLSHS, the Steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson on Nov. 18, 1914. They were headed from Baraga to Tonawanda, New York.

Faced with wind, snow and waves, the three ships disappeared beneath the surface. Twenty-eight people died. There were no survivors.

All three ships were part of the Hines Lumber industry, one of the biggest lumber companies of that era. (Courtesy Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

In 2021 GLSHS found nine ships, among them the C.F. Curtis. A year later, the Marvin was discovered nearby.

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin,” GLSHS board member and maritime historian, Ric Mixter, said in a release. “As it not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten.”

This is a sonar image taken of the Marvin. (Courtesy Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

Having found two of the three vessels in two year, the GLSHS is now searching for the Peterson.

“It’s one of our goals to find the Peterson,” Director of Marine Operations for the GLSHS Darryl Ertel said in the release. “It would be great to know where all 3 wrecks are lying on the bottom of Superior, and finally be able to tell the stories of the Curtis, Marvin and Peterson.”

Video of the Marvin discovery will be shared on the GLSHA website. You can learn more about their efforts at shipwreckmuseum.com.