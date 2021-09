MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Two kayakers died in Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The kayakers were reported missing around 8:30 Thursday night in the Upper Peninsula.

The search for the kayakers included the use of a helicopter and C-130 aircraft.

Both bodies were found by authorities a few miles offshore from Pictured Rocks on Friday, WJMN, News 8’s sister station in the U.P., reports.

—WOODTV.com staff contributed to this report.