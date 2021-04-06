Two found dead after Benton Harbor fire

Michigan

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have died after a fire in Benton Harbor Tuesday.

Firefighters from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. to find flames shooting from the collapsed roof.

After the fire was brought under control, firefighters found two victims, one in the front room and one in the kitchen. Authorities have not yet released their names.

The fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police fire investigation unit and the BHDPS fire marshal. They have not yet determined the cause.

