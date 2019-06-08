Michigan

Two children die after horse carriage crash

Jun 08, 2019

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children are dead after a pick up truck crashed into their horse-drawn carriage Friday in Branch County.  

Michigan State Police said a pick up truck was headed southbound on Kelly Road, south of Lester Road, when the driver rear ended an Amish, horse-drawn carriage. 

Two adults and five children were ejected from the carriage. Two children, ages 6 and 2, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other children, ages 3 and 4, are facing life-threatening injuries. An adult female is also suffering from serious injuries. 

Authorities said the injured passengers were taken to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. 

The driver of the pick up truck is in custody. 

This is an ongoing investigation and the names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.

