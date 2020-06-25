Tuition increase fails in tie vote by U-Michigan board

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A tuition increase at the University of Michigan failed Thursday in a tie vote by the school’s governing board.

The 4-4 vote was a rare public sign of tension among regents and President Mark Schlissel’s administration.

Schlissel had proposed a 1.9% tuition increase at the Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses and a 3.9% increase in Flint, where enrollment has been sliding.

Denise Ilitch said it’s “plain wrong” to raise tuition when families are facing uncertainty in the midst of a struggling economy and the coronavirus outbreak.

She said the university could use its multibillion-dollar endowment or other sources of money to support the budget.

Schlissel said a new budget will be presented at the July 16 meeting. The fall term will start Aug. 31 with a mix of in-person and online classes.

Annual undergraduate tuition during the last school year was $15,558 to $17,522 for Michigan residents.

Michigan State University and many other schools are freezing fall tuition.

