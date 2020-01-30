Trump to visit MI to tout new North American trade agreement

President Donald Trump came to Battle Creek for a campaign rally on Dec. 18, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

WARREN, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address, President Donald Trump will be in Michigan Thursday.

He will tour and speak at the Dana Inc. facility, an automotive supply factory in Warren.

The visit comes a day after Trump signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. The president will make his first major address about the deal in Michigan, the state he won in 2016.

Thursday’s visit marks Trump’s second to Michigan in less than two months. He held a campaign rally in Battle Creek last month.

