WARREN, Mich. (WOOD) — Former President Donald Trump was back in Michigan Saturday, just days after the state began mailing out absentee voter ballots.

Trump took the stage Saturday evening at Macomb Community College in Warren, about 20 miles northeast of Detroit. He stumped for the Republican candidates he endorsed ahead of the November election, including Michigan Attorney General nominee Matthew DePerno, Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo and gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon.

“The people of Michigan are going to vote to fire your radical left Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but you’re going to send a very good person, a very, very good woman, Tudor Dixon, to the governor’s mansion,” Trump said.

Trump’s supporters waited hours to get inside the venue at 2 p.m. and hours longer to hear from the former president. Before Trump arrived, the Republican nominees blamed their opponents for a long list of issues they believe exist in Michigan.

The candidates vowed to be supportive of law enforcement and protect elections while expressing their doubt about results from the 2020 race. They also talked about rebuilding an education system they say was destroyed during the COVID-19 shutdowns which they blame on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We’re taking our schools back. Gretchen Whitmer is out there lying. You’ve probably seen these commercials that say I’m going to dismantle public ed? A little bit of stretching the truth, Gretchen. Gretchen Whitmer spent two years dismantling public ed, now we have to put it back together,” Dixon said.

DePerno and Karamo also talked with the crowd, but the main event was Trump who was quick to reiterate his disdain for the media.

“We are no longer a nation (that) has a fair and free press, fake news is all you get,” he said.

In typical Trump style, he did not hold back when it came to criticizing those with whom he disagrees, notably the FBI and the attorney general of New York.

“They illegally broke in, in my opinion illegally broke into my home in Florida which is a violation of the 4th amendment. Can you imagine that? Dozens and dozens of armed FBI agents,” Trump said.

The former president’s next “Save America Rally” is scheduled for next week in Minden, Nevada, his campaign website shows.