Truck hits, kills 10-year-old boy

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 10-year-old child from Fremont is dead after a pickup truck ran over him in Newaygo County.

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched Friday evening just before 7:30 p.m. to South Green Avenue near West 104th Street on a report of truck vs pedestrian crash. When crews arrived deputies found a pickup truck had ran over a 10-year-old child. The 20-year-old male driver from Fremont was grading a driveway when he ran over the young boy.

The child was airlifted to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not believe to be a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation by the Newaygo County Sheriffs Office