Truck crashes through suburban Detroit home Video

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An unoccupied suburban Detroit home suffered major structural damage when a semitrailer barreled through it after one of the truck's tires blew out.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says the truck also damaged several headstones Wednesday afternoon before coming to a stop in a Macomb Township cemetery.

The semitrailer's driver lost control of the vehicle about 4 p.m. while traveling westbound on 26 Mile Road, northeast of Detroit. The truck crossed the road's eastbound lanes and hit a pickup before crashing into the house.

Deputies say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and neither suffered major injuries.

The crash is under investigation.