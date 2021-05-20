Truce: Republicans say Whitmer has agreed to deal on pandemic response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the last of her administration’s broad coronavirus mitigation orders would expire in six weeks, the Republicans who control the Legislature said they had reached a deal with her to lay out lawmakers’ role moving forward.

Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, said in a release that he, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and Whitmer had agreed to “work on a plan to create a permanent role for the Legislature in all future state pandemic emergency orders,” including the dates Whitmer set Thursday to loosen and then lift restrictions.

As part of the deal, Wentworth said, Whitmer is also dropping proposed permanent rules from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for coronavirus mitigation in workplaces.

Republicans hailed the deal as a win. The Legislature has largely been left out of state orders in response to the virus since the pandemic began.

“Today, the governor was finally willing to work with us and make significant changes. Together, we can finally put a stop to these mistakes,” Wentworth said in a statement.

For their part, Wentworth and Shirkey said Whitmer’s negotiators may now be involved as lawmakers work out the upcoming state budget.