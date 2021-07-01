Troopers seek man accused of stealing car, fleeing during chase

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stole a car and led them on a pursuit through several counties Wednesday.

The pursuit started in Van Buren County with deputies, went through Cass County and ended in Kalamazoo County.

The suspect has been identified as Khalid Bates, 24.

Around 9:30 p.m., troopers recovered the vehicle at a Speedway gas station in Schoolcraft Township on Grant Street, where the suspect took off on foot into a wooded area. Authorities used a K-9 unit and drone while searching for him but lost track of him. He has not been found as of Thursday evening.

State police said the victim was seen throwing a bag that had a large amount of cash inside it.

The vehicle, a 2021 Range Rover truck, was reported stolen out of Norristown, Pennsylvania. A handgun with a full magazine were found inside the vehicle.

An undated courtesy photo of Khalid Bates. (The Michigan State Police)

Bates is described as standing 5-foot-10, weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a dark blue long sleeve shirt. Investigators say he has ties to the Detroit area.

Charges are being sought against Bates including felony fleeing and eluding, possession of stolen property and resisting and obstructing police officers.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551.